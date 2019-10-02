Stories of veterans to be showcased at Illinois Capitol

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- You can help honor an Illinois veteran by submitting their story and photo to be displayed in the Illinois State Capitol with Veterans Day approaching. The tributes will be displayed on the Veterans Day "Wall of Honor" in the Illinois State Capitol November 4-15.

Families are asked to submit photos and written stories (max: 250 words) along with the following information: name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy) and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred, but not necessary.

Please email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by November 3. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 309 G Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, call (217) 782-7330.