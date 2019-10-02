Company cited for workplace violations at Missouri Capitol - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Company cited for workplace violations at Missouri Capitol

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The contractor overseeing stone restoration on the Missouri state Capitol plans to appeal federal fines for workplace safety violations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommended a total of $19,890 in fines against Chicago-based Bulley & Andrews Masonry Restoration, which is overseeing the $28.69 million restoration of much of the Capitol's exterior stone work.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the company plans to appeal OSHA’s findings.

OSHA cited Bulley & Andrews for four serious violations and issued fines for three of them.

The violations involved occupational noise exposure and violations of standards involving crystalline silica, which is the airborne dust arising from working on the stone.

The Capitol restoration project is on track for completion in late 2020, in time for the January 2021 inaugural ceremonies.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.