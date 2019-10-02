Abortion clinic quietly constructed in Metro-East

You can help honor an Illinois veteran by submitting their story and photo to be displayed in the Illinois State Capitol with Veterans Day approaching.
You can help honor an Illinois veteran by submitting their story and photo to be displayed in the Illinois State Capitol with Veterans Day approaching.
Planned Parenthood will open a new family planning and abortion care facility 15 miles from the Missouri border and it will begin seeing patients later this month.
Planned Parenthood will open a new family planning and abortion care facility 15 miles from the Missouri border and it will begin seeing patients later this month.
WSIL - We have been tracking a cool-down for days and it starts Thursday. ...
WSIL - We have been tracking a cool-down for days and it starts Thursday. ...
If you want to use your driver's license to board a plane, you have less than a year to get a card that complies with new federal regulations.
If you want to use your driver's license to board a plane, you have less than a year to get a card that complies with new federal regulations.
Several communities in the News 3 area have issues burn bans for their residents.
Several communities in the News 3 area have issues burn bans for their residents.
The Vermont senator is canceling events and appearances "until further notice."
The Vermont senator is canceling events and appearances "until further notice."
Deere public relations director Ken Golden says the layoffs are a result of the market conditions.
Deere public relations director Ken Golden says the layoffs are a result of the market conditions.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Area groups are teaming up for a big tug of war contest and car show to raise money for a good cause.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Area groups are teaming up for a big tug of war contest and car show to raise money for a good cause.
One more day of record breaking heat before a big cold front delivers a fall cool down.
One more day of record breaking heat before a big cold front delivers a fall cool down.
Carbondale teachers avoid a strike by reaching tentative agreement with school board.
Carbondale teachers avoid a strike by reaching tentative agreement with school board.