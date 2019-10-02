Abortion clinic quietly constructed in Metro-East

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (WSIL) -- Planned Parenthood will open a new family planning and abortion care facility 15 miles from the Missouri border and it will begin seeing patients later this month.

The 18,000 square foot center will be located in Fairview Heights, Illinois. It replaces the organization’s current Fairview Heights health center. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region says it will increase access to abortion by offering both medication and surgical options.

Missouri passed a bill earlier this year banning abortions after eight weeks. That law did not take effect before a federal judge blocked it in August. It would have allowed judges to sentence physicians to 15 years in prison for performing abortions after the eight week mark.

“We are thrilled to be able to better serve our patients through this new center, both in Southern Illinois and around the region,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri in a statement. “Close to 5,000 people sought care at our Fairview Heights health center last year alone, and this new center will allow us to serve even more.”

The new Fairview Heights health center will soon be taking appointments, and those needing care will be able to make their appointments online or by phone in the coming weeks.