Kentucky Hospital Association cancels Beshear fundraiser

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Hospital Association has canceled a fundraiser for Democrat Andy Beshear’s gubernatorial campaign after a news report that the association said a donation would “assure access” to the winner of November’s election.

KHA President Nancy Galvagni said in an email Tuesday to members that the fundraiser was canceled “by agreement of the Association and the candidate.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports it quoted an email in an article Monday in which the group asked members to donate to Beshear’s campaign because the organization had raised only $4,500 for Beshear but $30,000 for his opponent, Republican incumbent Matt Bevin.

Galvagni wrote that the email wasn’t reviewed or approved properly and action is being taken to address it.

The association’s vice president in charge of member engagement, Bud Warman, sent the email, urging “a strong show of support for each candidate.”

