Cooler Thursday but not cool yet

WSIL - We have been tracking a cool-down for days and it starts Thursday. Cooling will be a process with the coolest readings not expected until next week. Thursday afternoon readings will still be in the 80s but Friday should bring lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Dry skies are likely until Saturday night.

Jim's latest forecast will tell you just how cool it might be next week. Catch that forecast on News 3 this evening.