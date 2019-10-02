REAL ID deadline is less than one year away

(WSIL) -- If you want to use your driver's license to board a plane, you have less than a year to get a card that complies with new federal regulations.

Starting October 1, 2020, you will need a REAL ID or a U.S. Passport to board a plane to fly anywhere. A REAL ID is designed to be tougher to forge and was recommended by the 9/11 commission.

If you have more than a year until your driver's license expires, you can get a REAL ID from the Secretary of State's office for a $5 fee. Your new ID will have the same expiration date currently on your driver's license.

Not everyone will need a REAL ID. The Illinois Secretary of State Office has a website set up where you can see if you need a REAL ID. If you live in Missouri, click here. If you live in Kentucky, this link is for you.

You can also click here to see a list of acceptable documents you will need to take with you to the Illinois Secretary of State's office to obtain your REAL ID. Missouri residents can click here for the list of documents, and Kentucky residents can get the information here.