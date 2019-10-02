Communities issue burn bans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Communities issue burn bans

(WSIL) -- Several communities in the News 3 area have issued burn bans. Residents in the following communities are asked to refrain from open burning:

  • Village of Crainville
  • City of Carterville
  • Franklin County 
  • Hamilton County
  • Union County
  • Marshall County, Kentucky

