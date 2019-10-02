Pets of the Week: October 3, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are two cats and three dogs in need of a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Meet Leroy. He is 10-12-month-old Foxhound. He is sweet, playful, and learning what toys are. Leroy is gun shy and scared of loud noises, but he is getting better with his training. He is neutered, up to date on all his shots, and is available for adoption at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

Bandit is a male Terrier-mix, who just wants to sit on your lap and be loved. Call Franklin County Animal Control in Benton in meet Bandit.

Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion has two little cuties that are looking for homes and names. The adoption fee is $50 for one or $60 for both.

Banjo is a three-year-old Aussie-Terrier mix. He is good around all animals and people. He is not housebroken and will need to be vetted. He can be adopted at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.