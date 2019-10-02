Pets of the Week: October 3, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: October 3, 2019

Posted: Updated:
Union County Animal Control: (618) 833-4915 Union County Animal Control: (618) 833-4915
Franklin County Animal Control: (618) 439-9197 Franklin County Animal Control: (618) 439-9197
Finding Forever Animal Rescue: (618) 922-5186 Finding Forever Animal Rescue: (618) 922-5186
Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012 Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are two cats and three dogs in need of a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Meet Leroy. He is 10-12-month-old Foxhound. He is sweet, playful, and learning what toys are. Leroy is gun shy and scared of loud noises, but he is getting better with his training. He is neutered, up to date on all his shots, and is available for adoption at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

Bandit is a male Terrier-mix, who just wants to sit on your lap and be loved. Call Franklin County Animal Control in Benton in meet Bandit.

Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion has two little cuties that are looking for homes and names. The adoption fee is $50 for one or $60 for both. 

Banjo is a three-year-old Aussie-Terrier mix. He is good around all animals and people. He is not housebroken and will need to be vetted. He can be adopted at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.