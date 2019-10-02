Teacher charged with abusing 4-year-old on school playground - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teacher charged with abusing 4-year-old on school playground

Posted: Updated:

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri teacher has been charged with pulling a 4-year-old boy off the ground with so much force that it left bruises.

Forty-two-year-old Kimberly Daniels, of Clever, was arrested last week and charged with child abuse and hindering prosecution. She is free on bond and has been placed on paid leave.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the boy, in just his eighth day of school, was on the playground of the Marionville school district with his older sister for the first time in June and started crying because he wanted to stay with her and not go to the outfield as directed by Daniels. Three children told authorities that Daniels grabbed the boy by his upper arm and dragged him.

Court records say Daniels initially told a deputy that the boy was hitting other children and she intervened when he refused to stop.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.