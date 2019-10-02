Officer charged with assault leaves St. Louis department - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer charged with assault leaves St. Louis department

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police officer who is charged with hitting a man in the face with his handcuffs has left the department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police spokesman Sgt. Keith Barrett says Officer Brandin Neil’s last day with the department was Sept. 24. The department wouldn’t say whether Neil was fired or quit, citing privacy laws.

Neil, who’s 27, was charged last month with a felony count of third-degree assault after police say he attacked a man at a gas station in August while he was off duty. Store surveillance captured the incident.

An internal affairs investigation also was conducted over an incident at a downtown bar in which Neil was accused of pushing two people to the ground. Prosecutors are investigating, but no charges have been filed.

