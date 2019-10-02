New trial requested in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend’s death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New trial requested in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend’s death

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for a woman convicted of murder in the 2007 shooting death of ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle’s pregnant girlfriend is asking for a new trial or an evidentiary hearing because he contends the woman falsely confessed out of fear that police would charge her teenage son in the slaying.

The Chicago Tribune reports that attorney Jed Stone on Tuesday filed a petition in Lake County that contends there is also other evidence that helps prove Marni Yang didn’t shoot Rhoni Reuter.

Yang was convicted after a trial in which prosecutors argued that she killed the woman she perceived as rival for the Gayle’s affections. They played for jurors a taped conversation in which Yang told a friend she shot Reuter.

Yang is serving two life sentences in state prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.