St. Charles County prosecutor subject of investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Charles County prosecutor subject of investigation

Posted: Updated:

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an alleged harassment incident involving St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar and a judge he was formerly involved with.

Lohmar's attorney, Travis Noble, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Lohmar and St. Charles County Associate Circuit Judge Erin Burlison were in a relationship until this year. He says the investigation stems around "a private matter ..."

O'Fallon police records obtained by the Post-Dispatch show an Aug. 17 call to police reporting alleged harassment at Burlison's address. Police declined to release the report of the incident or any details about what allegedly happened.

O'Fallon police informed the Missouri Attorney General's office, which brought in the highway patrol to investigate.

Noble says Burlison did not preside over cases handled by Lohmar's office.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.