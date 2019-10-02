Police: Officers exchange fire with driver, who was killed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Officers exchange fire with driver, who was killed

Posted: Updated:

ELKTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say two officers conducting a traffic stop in western Kentucky exchanged gunfire with the driver, who was killed.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Rob Austin says an Elkton police officer and a Todd County sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Elkton and the driver brandished a gun and fired it. He said officers fired their weapons and the man was killed. No officers were injured.

Police did not release the identity of the driver or the officers. Austin told The Kentucky New Era that he didn't know the reason for the initial stop. He said an autopsy would be performed and police would release names after families were notified.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.