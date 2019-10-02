MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Area groups are teaming up for a big tug of war contest and car show to raise money for a good cause.

Teams of local law enforcement agencies, SIU students, fitness groups, high school students and the general public will participate in the 4th Annual Southern Illinois Plane Pull at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.

The registration for the event is Saturday (October 5) at 9:30 a.m. with the plane pull starting at 11 a.m.

During the event, each team will try to pull a 737 airplane, weighing more than 60,000 lbs over a distance of 12 feet in the shortest amount of time.

This year's event will include a car show as well.

All proceeds collected through the Plane Pull and Car Show benefit the more than 23,000 athletes and over 17,000 Young Athletes (ages 2-7) currently participating with Special Olympics Illinois.

The event is free to all spectators and perfect for individuals of all ages.

For more information visit the Special Olympics Illinois' website.