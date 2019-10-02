4th Annual Southern Illinois Plane Pull

Deere public relations director Ken Golden says the layoffs are a result of the market conditions.
Deere public relations director Ken Golden says the layoffs are a result of the market conditions.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Area groups are teaming up for a big tug of war contest and car show to raise money for a good cause.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Area groups are teaming up for a big tug of war contest and car show to raise money for a good cause.
One more day of record breaking heat before a big cold front delivers a fall cool down.
One more day of record breaking heat before a big cold front delivers a fall cool down.
Carbondale teachers avoid a strike by reaching tentative agreement with school board.
Carbondale teachers avoid a strike by reaching tentative agreement with school board.
The warm weather could lead to a low turn out for the start of bow season.
The warm weather could lead to a low turn out for the start of bow season.
Although it is October, you should still be concerned about severe weather, and this week is dedicated to that, as it is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Although it is October, you should still be concerned about severe weather, and this week is dedicated to that, as it is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
The Williamson County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a suspect accused of child abduction.
The Williamson County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a suspect accused of child abduction.
The state of Missouri has executed convicted killer, Russell Bucklew, despite concerns his rare medical condition could cause gruesome death.
The state of Missouri has executed convicted killer, Russell Bucklew, despite concerns his rare medical condition could cause gruesome death.
Tuesday, Virginia and New Jersey health officials announced they had each confirmed a vaping-related death, bringing the nationwide total to 16.
Tuesday, Virginia and New Jersey health officials announced they had each confirmed a vaping-related death, bringing the nationwide total to 16.
A McCracken County man faces charges after allegedly spitting on a paramedic and an emergency room nurse, knowing he had tested positive for infectious diseases.
A McCracken County man faces charges after allegedly spitting on a paramedic and an emergency room nurse, knowing he had tested positive for infectious diseases.