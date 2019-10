WSIL -- Homeowners across southern Illinois will open up their homes to show-case their renewable energy technologies this weekend.

For the 15th year, AES Solar in Carterville is sponsoring and showcasing destinations for the 2019 Heartland Solar Tour. It is Saturday (October 5) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event takes place in 3,000 communities across America as part of the ASES National Solar Tour.

For more information call (618) 988-0888. To visit tour sites go to heartlandsolartour.org.