California arson suspect also faced arson charge in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man suspected of setting more than a dozen wildfires after traveling to Northern California to attend his 50th high school reunion already faced a felony arson charge in his home state of Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that prosecutors in Missouri allege 68-year-old Freddie Graham was angry at a company for not hiring him and used a lighter to set its hay truck on fire in August 2018 near his home outside Kansas City.

Earlier this year, Graham entered a diversion program, which provides treatment and other services for lower-level offenders. Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor's office spokesman Mike Mansur says Graham will be terminated from the program because of the new California charges, which allege he threw flaming pieces of paper from his rental car last month.

