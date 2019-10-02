Barge hits marina, sets boats adrift in Ohio River

LUDLOW, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a barge has hit a marina in northern Kentucky sending smaller boats adrift in the Ohio River.

Kenton County Director of Homeland Security and Management Steve Hensley told news outlets the barge hit a marina near the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club Wednesday morning and knocked six boats loose.

Hensley said there was on person on the barge and one person on one of the boats, but neither was injured.

Dispatchers said multiple police and fire departments responded to the scene.

