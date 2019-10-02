Last day of record breaking heat, then fall arrives

One more day of record breaking heat before a big cold front delivers a fall cool down.
Carbondale teachers avoid a strike by reaching tentative agreement with school board.
The warm weather could lead to a low turn out for the start of bow season.
Although it is October, you should still be concerned about severe weather, and this week is dedicated to that, as it is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
The Williamson County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a suspect accused of child abduction.
The state of Missouri has executed convicted killer, Russell Bucklew, despite concerns his rare medical condition could cause gruesome death.
Tuesday, Virginia and New Jersey health officials announced they had each confirmed a vaping-related death, bringing the nationwide total to 16.
A McCracken County man faces charges after allegedly spitting on a paramedic and an emergency room nurse, knowing he had tested positive for infectious diseases.
The Shawneetown Fire Department is on the scene of a major accident in Gallatin County.
A coal miner at Knight Hawk Coal was injured when a rock fell from the roof and hit him.
