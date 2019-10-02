Last day of record breaking heat, then fall arrives

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- One more day of record breaking heat before a big cold front delivers a fall cool down.

Records came tumbling down on Tuesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau and Paducah and will likely do the same on Wednesday afternoon. In addition to daily high temperature records, Cape Girardeau also set a monthly high temperature record for October and Paducah tied their record for the month.

Low to mid 90s return Wednesday and here's the records:



WSIL 98 (1953)

PADUCAH 93 (1953)

CAPE GIRARDEAU 92 (1971)

A strong cold front is set to arrive on Thursday with the cooler air settling into southern Illinois a hair quicker than western Kentucky and much of southeast Missouri. Thursday afternoon temperatures will range from the lower 80s north of Route 13 to the upper 80s closer to the Ohio River in southern Illinois. Farther south, temperatures may still warm to around 90 in western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel.

Cooler air continues to filter in Thursday night with morning temperatures by Friday in the lower 50s.

Another cold front is set to arrive early Sunday morning. Showers ahead of the front bring the best chance of rain through at least the middle of next week. Behind the front, even cooler air is set to arrive. By early next week, morning temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s with afternoons in the lower 70s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.