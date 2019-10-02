Two airlifted after crash on Route 14

WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were airlifted to a local hospital Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash in White County.

A news release from Illinois State Police said 39-year-old Travis Vaughn was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado east on Illinois Route 14 when he slowed to turn onto County Road 500 East.

According to the release, 50-year-old Merle Langley was following Vaughn in a 2016 Dodge Ram and also slowed down, but 43-year-old Jeremy Rush failed to do so and rear-ended Langley with a 2016 Ford F-150, pushing the Dodge into the back of Vaughn's Chevrolet.

The crash sent Rush's truck into a nearby creek.

Both Rush and Langley were airlifted to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Vaughn was uninjured and released at the scene.

Rush was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.