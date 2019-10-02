Chicago teachers to set strike date as contract talks resume - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago teachers to set strike date as contract talks resume

Posted: Updated:

By SOPHIA TAREEN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago teachers strike could be less than a week away if there isn't a deal soon between the union and nation's third-largest school district.

The Chicago Teachers Union has overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike as contract talks continue over issues including pay and benefits, class size, staffing shortages and protecting teacher preparation time.

Negotiations resumed with fresh urgency this week as the union's delegates meet Wednesday to finalize a strike date. The earliest a walkout could take place is Monday.

Chicago educators say the district has shortchanged schools after years of budget cuts and they want all the promises in writing. The district says its offer is comprehensive and "historic."

Both sides have also waged battles to win public opinion, using revamped websites and social media.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.