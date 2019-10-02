Carbondale teachers reach tentative deal with school board to av - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale teachers reach tentative deal with school board to avoid strike

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale teachers reached a tentative deal with the Carbondale School District 95 Board of Education Tuesday night, avoiding a strike. 

 The Carbondale Education Association members held a rally Monday at the Carbondale Middle School, demanding what they called a "fair contract". The union was set to strike as early as Friday, if an agreement was not reached. 

The following is a statement from the Carbondale Education Association (CEA) President Melissa Norman on the tentative agreement:

"We are very pleased we were able to come to a tentative agreement and avoid a strike. This agreement truly puts our students first. We are hopeful both our membership, and the Carbondale Board of Education, will vote in the near future to ratify the agreement. In the meantime, we would like to thank our community for standing with us. Your support is invaluable. Thank you.”

District 95 includes Parrish, Thomas and Lewis elementary schools, as well as Carbondale Middle School. The Carbondale Education Association includes 136 teachers, social workers, and other licensed professionals. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.