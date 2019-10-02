Carbondale teachers reach tentative deal with school board to avoid strike

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale teachers reached a tentative deal with the Carbondale School District 95 Board of Education Tuesday night, avoiding a strike.

The Carbondale Education Association members held a rally Monday at the Carbondale Middle School, demanding what they called a "fair contract". The union was set to strike as early as Friday, if an agreement was not reached.

The following is a statement from the Carbondale Education Association (CEA) President Melissa Norman on the tentative agreement:

"We are very pleased we were able to come to a tentative agreement and avoid a strike. This agreement truly puts our students first. We are hopeful both our membership, and the Carbondale Board of Education, will vote in the near future to ratify the agreement. In the meantime, we would like to thank our community for standing with us. Your support is invaluable. Thank you.”

District 95 includes Parrish, Thomas and Lewis elementary schools, as well as Carbondale Middle School. The Carbondale Education Association includes 136 teachers, social workers, and other licensed professionals.