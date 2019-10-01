Johnson & Johnson settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Johnson & Johnson settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids

Posted: Updated:

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

Johnson & Johnson has become the latest company to settle a lawsuit to get out of the first federal trial over the nation's opioids crisis, reaching a deal worth more than $20 million with two Ohio counties.

The conglomerate and its Janssen Pharmaceutical subsidiary announced the agreement late Tuesday with Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

It calls for the company to pay $10 million. The deal also includes provisions for the company to reimburse the counties up to $5 million for legal expenses and contribute another $5.4 million to nonprofit organizations that deal with the opioid crisis.

The company is not admitting liability in a settlement announced three weeks before a trial is to begin in Cleveland. Four other drug companies had already reached settlements with the two counties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.