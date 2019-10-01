(WSIL) -- Although it is October, you should still be concerned about severe weather, and this week is dedicated to that, as it is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

While there are a greater number of tornadoes in the spring, the deadliest tornadoes have been in November and February.

Franklin County Director of Emergency Management, Ryan Buckingham says, "We've seen violent and deadly tornadoes in this region during the fall and winter months, for instance the Harrisburg tornado and also recently an EF4 tornado happened in Franklin County in February so it's definitely an occurrance that can happen in the fall and winter months."

And on November 17, 2013, 12 tornadoes occurred including the deadly EF3 in Brookport, Illinois.

This is why Buckingham, says it's vital to be prepared, "One of the main things that you need to do is to have a way to receive emergency warning information from the National Weather Service so either on your cell phone or a NOAA all hazards alert radio in your home."

He also says the next step is to have a plan, "The main thing is to make sure you have a designated in shelter in place area ready before a storm warning is issued that includes you home or business or anywhere that you frequent like a church or social club."

The National Weather Service of Paducah will be posting safety tips on their Facebook page this week in an effort to keep communities prepared for severe weather.