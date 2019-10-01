Lawsuit says sheriff fired employee because of military duty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit says sheriff fired employee because of military duty

Posted: Updated:

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department says a Mississippi sheriff fired an employee because he had to be gone on military duty for extended periods.

The department filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Coahoma County on behalf of Jason M. Sims Jr. of Batesville.

The suit says Sims is in the Army Reserve and teaches leadership classes at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

It says Sims started working for the Coahoma County Sheriff's Department in 2014 and told his bosses he would need to take leave for military obligations. The suit says the sheriff's office "demonstrated hostility" to his military leave in 2016, then fired him in 2018.

The suit demands he be rehired and paid lost wages.

The Associated Press left a message for Sheriff Charles Jones on Tuesday, seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.