Suspect wanted for abducting teenager

Suspect wanted for abducting teenager

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a suspect accused of child abduction.

Investigators are looking for April Craig, 32, of Marion. They believe Craig is with her biological daughter Adrien Simmons, 15, of Marion. Craig has no parental rights.

Investigators believe Simmons is willingly with Craig at this time. They may be traveling in a light-colored mid-1990s Ford F-150 with an extended cab and camper shell (similar to the one pictured below).

Authorities say Craig and Simmons may still be in Marion or in the Paducah or Calvert City, Kentucky areas.

If you've seen Craig or Simmons call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or your local law enforcement agency.

