U.S. vaping-related deaths rises to 16

(WSIL) -- Tuesday, Virginia and New Jersey health officials announced they had each confirmed a vaping-related death, bringing the nationwide total to 16.

Fourteen other deaths have been identified nationwide as part of the multi-state outbreak of lung injury associated with vaping including one each in Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Nebraska, as well as two deaths each in California, Kansas, and Oregon.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that the agency is aware of 805 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use in 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A specific cause of the nationwide outbreak remains unknown. Health officials are however zeroing in on potential links -- including THC-containing products.