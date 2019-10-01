Paducah man faces charges for groping and spitting on EMS worker

A McCracken County man faces charges after allegedly spitting on a paramedic and an emergency room nurse, knowing he had tested positive for infectious diseases.
The Shawneetown Fire Department is on the scene of a major accident in Gallatin County.
A coal miner at Knight Hawk Coal was injured when a rock fell from the roof and hit him.
A new report says a September survey of business supply manager suggests a slump in economic growth is continuing for nine Midwest and Plains states.
A man and woman were arrested after an argument over money left one man injured.
A 71-year old Paducah man has been arrested for allegedly raping his sister more than 40 years ago.
The Anna City Council is likely to vote on recreational marijuana sales at Tuesday night's city council meeting.
WSIL - Wednesday will be another day with sunshine, some haze and south winds all adding up to near record heat. ...
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says the state should not be taxing the retirement income of its military veterans.
A jury convicted Amber Guyger Tuesday in the killing of Botham Jean in September 2018.
