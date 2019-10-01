Paducah man faces charges for groping and spitting on EMS worker - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah man faces charges for groping and spitting on EMS worker

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man faces charges after allegedly spitting on a paramedic and an emergency room nurse, knowing he had tested positive for infectious diseases.

Mercy Ambulance picked up Joseph Spencer, 51, of Paducah, for a medical problem. Once there, Spencer allegedly groped a female Emergency Medical Services worker and spat on her.

Once in the emergency room at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, Spencer allegedly spat on a nurse and threatened to kill a hospital security officer.

Paducah Police say Spencer is aware that in the past, he has tested positive for two serious communicable diseases, both of which are spread through contact with bodily fluids.

Spencer was arrested on two charges of third-degree assault (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad) and one charge of third-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree sexual abuse.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.