Paducah man faces charges for groping and spitting on EMS worker

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man faces charges after allegedly spitting on a paramedic and an emergency room nurse, knowing he had tested positive for infectious diseases.

Mercy Ambulance picked up Joseph Spencer, 51, of Paducah, for a medical problem. Once there, Spencer allegedly groped a female Emergency Medical Services worker and spat on her.

Once in the emergency room at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, Spencer allegedly spat on a nurse and threatened to kill a hospital security officer.

Paducah Police say Spencer is aware that in the past, he has tested positive for two serious communicable diseases, both of which are spread through contact with bodily fluids.

Spencer was arrested on two charges of third-degree assault (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad) and one charge of third-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree sexual abuse.