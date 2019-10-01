Chicago to spend $2.7 million for 2020 census - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago to spend $2.7 million for 2020 census

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago will spend $2.7 million to sure more residents are included in the 2020 U.S. Census - an effort the mayor says is driven in large part to combat the fear created by the Trump administration's immigration raids.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced what she says is the largest amount of funding Chicago has ever committed to the census. Lightfoot says despite a U.S. Supreme Court's decision to block the Trump administration's push to add a citizenship question to the census form, there remains concern among immigrants and refugees that it is not safe to come forward to be counted.

She also says an accurate census is important because for every person not counted the city stands to lose $1,400 per person per year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.