Major accident in Gallatin County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Major accident in Gallatin County

Posted: Updated:

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Shawneetown Fire Department is on the scene of a major accident in Gallatin County. Gallatin County dispatch tells News 3 the accident-- which involves several cars and at least one semi-- is at the intersection of Route 1 and Leamington Road.

According to the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page, there are multiple semis involved in the wreck, but we cannot get that information confirmed at this time.

