Coal miner injured in workplace accident

RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- A coal miner at Knight Hawk Coal was injured when a rock fell from the roof and hit him.

President and part owner of Knight Hawk Coal, Steve Carter, tells News 3 the miner was taken by helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital where he was taken into surgery.

There is no update on his condition.

The section of the mine where the accident happened is shut down while MSHA investigates the accident.