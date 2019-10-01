Ex-deputy sheriff, 3 Chinese men charged for fentanyl sales - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-deputy sheriff, 3 Chinese men charged for fentanyl sales

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Prosecutors in Philadelphia say a former suburban deputy sheriff and three Chinese nationals have been charged with running an online fentanyl delivery service linked to five deaths.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Chinese distributors took orders from around the globe on websites based in their country, then sent the product to a Philadelphia storage facility rented by David Landis. Landis worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office until 2014.

Landis shipped the contraband through the U.S. mail to customers in 21 states and overseas.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain says five customers from Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Illinois died of overdoses within days of receiving their orders over the last three years.

The Chinese nationals charged Tuesday include Deyao Chen, Guichun Chen and Liangtu Pan. It's unknown if they have attorneys.

Landis has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and drug possession.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.