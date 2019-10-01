Kentucky man and woman arrested after box cutter attack - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man and woman arrested after box cutter attack

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A man and woman were arrested after an argument over money left one man injured.

Tiffany Bass, 25, of Paducah was arrested on a charge of second degree assault and Nathan Tynes, 21, of Clinton, Kentucky was arrested on a charge of complicity to second degree assault.

Paducah Police responded to the fight after they were called on 2:30 p.m. to a business where they found Justin Turner of Clinton, KY, with a large laceration to his back.

Turner told police he had been involved in an argument over money, and had agreed to meet Tiffany Bass and Nathan Tynes at Paducah’s Noble Park to fight. Turner said the pair assaulted him, and Bass cut him on the back with a box cutter. Turner went to the business on Hinkleville Road to seek help.

Bass and Tynes left and were found by police a short time later in the student pick-up line at a local elementary school. They were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

