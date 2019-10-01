Kentucky State Police solves 40-year-old rape case

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A 71-year old Paducah man has been arrested for allegedly raping his sister more than 40 years ago.

Kentucky State Police believe Henry L. Glore, 71, raped his sister when he was 30 and she was 15. Glore's sister became pregnant and birthed a child as a result.

After receiving the complaint in late 2018 Kentucky State police detectives were able to obtain DNA samples from Henry Glore, his sister, and his daughter which led to Glore’s arrest. Glore has been charged with both incest and rape in the 3rd Degree.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Cory Jessup. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.