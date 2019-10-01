Kentucky State Police solves 40-year-old rape case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Police solves 40-year-old rape case

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A 71-year old Paducah man has been arrested for allegedly raping his sister more than 40 years ago.

Kentucky State Police believe Henry L. Glore, 71, raped his sister when he was 30 and she was 15. Glore's sister became pregnant and birthed a child as a result.

After receiving the complaint in late 2018 Kentucky State police detectives were able to obtain DNA samples from Henry Glore, his sister, and his daughter which led to Glore’s arrest. Glore has been charged with both incest and rape in the 3rd Degree.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Cory Jessup. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.