Southern Illinois Airport to host plane pull and car show to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Teams of local law enforcement agencies, SIU students, fitness groups, high school students and the general public will participate in a larger than life tug-of-war challenge beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Southern Illinois Airport.

Special Olympics Illinois and the Law Enforcement Torch Run have collaborated with the Southern Illinois University School of Aviation to host the 4th Annual Southern Illinois Plane Pull.

Teams of 10 will compete in a tug-of-war as they try to pull Southern Illinois University Aviation’s 737, which weighs approximately 30 tons, 12 feet in the shortest amount of time.

There will also be a car show at the same location. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to show off their hot rod, custom show car, trucks, motorcycles or any other vehicle all to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Participants are required to raise or donate a minimum of $30 for entry to the event.

Admission is free for the plane pull and car show.

You can learn more and register at illinoisplanepull.com.