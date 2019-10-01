Forecast: Ditto - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Forecast: Ditto

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - My old friend John Riley challenged me once upon a time during a period of hot days to just forecast ditto.  Today, challenge accepted.  Wednesday will be another day with sunshine, some haze and south winds all adding up to near record heat.  A cool-down will begin Thursday and keep temperatures closer to seasonal levels through the weekend. 

I will have an updated look at the fall like conditions on News 3 this evening.  -- Jim

