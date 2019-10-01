Icelandair to discontinue flights to and from Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Icelandair to discontinue flights to and from Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Icelandair plans to drop its flights to and from Kansas City next summer.

The airline company said in a news release it is ending flights between Kansas City and Keflavik Airport near Reykjavik, Iceland, for "commercial reasons." It also plans to discontinue nonstop service to San Francisco.

Icelandair also said it is reviewing its routes to improve profitability and reduce risk because of the suspension of the Boeing MAX aircraft, which was grounded in March after two crashes killed more than 300 people. Icelandair leases five of the jets during the summer season.

The Kansas City Star reports when the flight was announced in 2018, it was the Kansas City airport's first transatlantic route. City officials said they hoped it would lead to more overseas flights from Kansas City.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.