Man ordered to stand trial in death of girlfriend

MAYSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A judge has found sufficient evidence for a northwest Missouri man to stand trial in the killing of his girlfriend whose body was found about three weeks after she went missing.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Wykert was bound over for trial Monday on charges of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 23-year-old Leah Dawson.

Dawson was last seen June 5. After a search, her body was discovered June 26 about 100 yards (91.41 meters) from the Marysville home where Wykert had been staying.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that a cellmate of Wykert testified that Wykert said he killed Dawson on accident because she was leaving him. The defense argued that the prosecution's case is weak, in part because Dawson's cause of death hasn't yet been determined.

