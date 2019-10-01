Police: 3-year-old Kentucky boy fatally mauled by dogs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 3-year-old Kentucky boy fatally mauled by dogs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old child has been fatally mauled in Kentucky.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets the boy was attacked Tuesday morning by two Rottweilers owned by his family. According to 911 audio, the attack happened in the family's backyard.

Mitchell said the dogs were taken by Louisville Metro Animal Services.

He says an investigation is ongoing to determine what happened and whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.