Bevin proposes veteran tax benefit in campaign stop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says the state should not be taxing the retirement income of its military veterans.

The governor says the proposal will be part of a broader bill that he'll push to revamp Kentucky's overall tax system if he wins re-election.

Bevin made the comments Tuesday at a Louisville-area park, where he received support from a coalition of military veterans. Bevin is in a close race with Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in next month's election.

Bevin, a former Army officer, says removing state taxes on veterans' retirement income would cost the state a "modest" amount of revenue that's not comparable to the sacrifice veterans made.

Bevin didn't offer any other details about his tax plan.

