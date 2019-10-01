Latest: Missouri governor denies clemency in execution case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Latest: Missouri governor denies clemency in execution case

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the scheduled execution of Russell Bucklew in Missouri (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has denied clemency for a convicted killer hours before the man is scheduled to be put to death.

Russell Bucklew has a rare medical condition that his attorneys say could result in a gruesome execution, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Defense attorney Cheryl Pilate confirmed Parson denied clemency.

Bucklew was convicted of killing Michael Sanders in 1996.

He suffers from cavernous hemangioma. He has blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat. A permanent tracheostomy in his throat helps him breathe. His attorneys said in the clemency request that if one of the throat tumors bursts, Bucklew could choke to death.

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for the execution in April; Pilate didn't say if any last-minute court appeals are planned.

11 p.m.

The fate of a condemned Missouri inmate rests with Gov. Mike Parson, who must decide if the risk posed by Russell Bucklew's unusual medical condition is grave enough to halt his execution.

Bucklew is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening for killing a man during a violent 1996 crime spree. The U.S. Supreme Court in April gave the go-ahead for Bucklew to be executed, so court appeals appear to be exhausted.

Parson, a Republican supporter of the death penalty, is weighing a clemency request.

Bucklew suffers from cavernous hemangioma. He has blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat. A permanent tracheostomy in his throat helps him breathe. His attorneys say in the clemency request that if one of the throat tumors bursts, Bucklew could choke to death.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.