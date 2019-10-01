Bevin proposes veteran tax benefit in campaign stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says the state should not be taxing the retirement income of its military veterans.

The governor says the proposal will be part of a broader bill that he'll push to revamp Kentucky's overall tax system if he wins re-election.

Bevin made the comments Tuesday at a Louisville-area park, where he received support from a coalition of military veterans. Bevin is in a close race with Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in next month's election.

Bevin, a former Army officer, says removing state taxes on veterans' retirement income would cost the state a "modest" amount of revenue that's not comparable to the sacrifice veterans made.

Bevin didn't offer any other details about his tax plan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.