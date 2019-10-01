September 2019 hot and dry

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Good bye Sweat-Tempber and welcome to Hot-Tober.

September 2019 will be remembered for two things:

1) hot

2) dry

The temperatures soared in September with Mother Nature not taking the hint that fall officially arrived back on the 23rd of the month. Temperatures warmed into the 90s on 15 afternoons in southern Illinois for September. That took the average high for the month to 88º, a full eight degrees above the normal. Overall, September 2019 was 6.9 degrees warmer than normal in southern Illinois.

At Paducah, 21 days featured temperatures in the 90s, putting it as the second most in September on record. The record is 27 for Paducah, dating back to 1939.

In addition to the heat, abnormally dry conditions plagued much of the region. A record breaking wet spring and early summer was essentially wiped out, as early signs of drought took hold in September 2019. In fact, for the entire month, we only registered 0.32" of rainfall, more than two and a half inches drier than normal for the month.

For Paducah, 0.32" of rain for September is the 4th driest on record. Dry weather plagued much of the Lower Ohio and Tennessee Valley with many locations recording one of their driest Septembers in the books.

October is set to start off right where September ended, with record breaking highs through the first two days of the months. More seasonal weather is in store by the end of the week.

