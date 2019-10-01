September 2019 hot and dry

September 2019 will be remembered for two things: 1) hot 2) dry
September 2019 will be remembered for two things: 1) hot 2) dry
Born October 1, 1924, former president Jimmy Carter is 95 years old today.
Born October 1, 1924, former president Jimmy Carter is 95 years old today.
The Anna City Council is likely to vote on recreational marijuana sales at Tuesday night's city council meeting.
The Anna City Council is likely to vote on recreational marijuana sales at Tuesday night's city council meeting.
In total, 87 veterans and their guardians will spend the day touring Washington D.C. and all the monuments built in their honor.
In total, 87 veterans and their guardians will spend the day touring Washington D.C. and all the monuments built in their honor.
Record heat continues into the first few days of October.
Record heat continues into the first few days of October.
Murphysboro teachers reject district’s last offer, potential strike looms.
Murphysboro teachers reject district’s last offer, potential strike looms.
Washington Elementary School in Marion is hosting their second annual STEAM night Tuesday.
Washington Elementary School in Marion is hosting their second annual STEAM night Tuesday.
Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis says, the city has received its first zoning application for a business to sell recreational cannabis in the city.
Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis says, the city has received its first zoning application for a business to sell recreational cannabis in the city.
Several local fire departments responded to a field fire located at the east end of Monroe Street, behind a Herrin City work yard.
Several local fire departments responded to a field fire located at the east end of Monroe Street, behind a Herrin City work yard.
A mother faces charges, and a toddler is in protective custody, after that child was left in a hot car Sunday.
A mother faces charges, and a toddler is in protective custody, after that child was left in a hot car Sunday.