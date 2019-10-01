Father charged with exposing 8-month-old to fentanyl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Father charged with exposing 8-month-old to fentanyl

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a father who is accused of exposing his 8-month-old son to the powerful opioid fentanyl in July, dropping off the sick infant at a St. Louis County hospital and then speeding off. The infant remains hospitalized almost three months later.

Twenty-three-year-old Portis Williams, of St. Louis, was charged Monday in a warrant with first-degree child endangerment and resisting arrest.

Police say the baby had to be revived with Narcan and suffered cardiac arrest and brain damage. Charges allege police attempted to stop Williams in connection with the investigation, but he drove around the officers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.