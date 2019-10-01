Former president Jimmy Carter turns 95

WSIL (CNN) -- Former president Jimmy Carter is 95 years old today, born October 1, 1924.

He is the oldest living former U.S. president, a title previously held by the late George H.W. Bush who passed away last November at the age of 94.

Carter is a Georgia native, serving as that state's 76th governor from 1971 to 1975. Often known as a champion of human rights, he is the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981.

He earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his dedication to international democracy building, conflict resolution, and development programs.

Carter is also the recipient of three Grammys for best spoken word album.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta will host a day of festivities to celebrate their name's birthday.