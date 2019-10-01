Former president Jimmy Carter turns 95 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former president Jimmy Carter turns 95

Posted: Updated:

WSIL (CNN) -- Former president Jimmy Carter is 95 years old today, born October 1, 1924. 

He is the oldest living former U.S. president, a title previously held by the late George H.W. Bush who passed away last November at the age of 94. 

Carter is a Georgia native, serving as that state's 76th governor from 1971 to 1975. Often known as a champion of human rights, he is the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981. 

He earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his dedication to international democracy building, conflict resolution, and development programs.  

Carter is also the recipient of three Grammys for best spoken word album. 

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta will host a day of festivities to celebrate their name's birthday.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.