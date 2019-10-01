Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Mission 6 underway

MARION (WSIL) -- Mission 6 for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois took off early Tuesday (October 1) bound for the nation's capital.

In total, 87 veterans and their guardians will spend the day touring Washington D.C. and all the monuments built in their honor. Chairman of the Veterans Honor Flight Board Brian Questelle says this is the biggest mission to date.

A Welcome Home Celebration is planned at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1 with the veterans expected to arrive back around 8:10 p.m.

Rides Mass Transit will provide shuttles every 15 minutes to the airport for the celebration from Cornerstone Church, Sams Club and Community Of Faith church starting at 5 p.m.

