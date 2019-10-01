Anna set to vote on recreational marijuana sales at Tuesday's ci - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Anna set to vote on recreational marijuana sales at Tuesday's city council meeting

ANNA (WSIL) -- The Anna City Council is likely to vote on recreational marijuana sales at Tuesday night's city council meeting. That's what Anna mayor Steve Hartline told News 3 after last week's meeting. 

Two items on Tuesday night's agenda concern the licensing of cannabis dispensaries and pursuant tax on those businesses should they be allowed to operate. 

The proposal is something every town and county is dealing with, but since Anna already has a medical dispensary, the city has an advantage towards getting a recreational business.

There currently are 55 medical marijuana dispensaries in Illinois. They have the first opportunity to obtain a license for a recreational marijuana dispensery, and they're also the first to have a chance at getting a second license to open another dispensary. 

Anna is currently home to Thrive Dispensaries, a company that has medical marijuana dispensaries in both Anna and Harrisburg. Anna is also home to Wellness Group Pharms, a marijuana growing site.  

The city council meeting will start Tuesday October 1 at 5 p.m.
 
Mt. Vernon and Williamson County have voted to allow cannabis sales. ?

While Marion and Murphysboro have opted out. ?
 

