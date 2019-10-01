Chicago boy, 1, stable after falling from 4th-story window - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago boy, 1, stable after falling from 4th-story window

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a 1-year-old boy is hospitalized after falling from a residential building's fourth-story window.

Police say the boy fell about 8:25 p.m. Monday from the Parkway Gardens Homes apartment complex. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Details about the baby's injuries were not immediately released.

Charisma Willis says she found the child on a lawn outside the building and cradled him until he stopped crying and an ambulance arrived.

Willis tells the Chicago Tribune that when the baby's mother rushed outside after realizing her son had fallen, she kept repeating, "My baby, my baby. Is he OK?"

Residents of the apartment complex said the mother was helping one of her children with homework when the boy crawled out the window and fell.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

