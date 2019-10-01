Two more days of summer, then fall arrives

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Record heat continues into the first few days of October. Despite the start of archery deer season in Illinois, it may be hard to get into the mood as temperatures will return back into the 90s Tuesday afternoon.

RECORDS:

OCTOBER 1 OCTOBER 2

WSIL 95 (1910) 98 (1953)

Paducah 93 (1953) 93 (1953)

Cape Girardeau 92 (1971) 92 (1971)

A large upper-level ridge centered over the middle of the country will keep record heat around through Wednesday. Fall-lovers, get ready! The first big cold front of the season is set to arrive on Thursday, sending temperatures plummeting through the end of the week.

While a strong cold front often signals rain, that likely won't be the case with this front. Additional cloud cover is expected with the front, but unfortunately, not much in the way of rain.

The big cold front drops temperatures in the afternoon back to around 80 Thursday afternoon, but Friday, temperatures will only peak in the low to mid 70s.

Another cold front is expected towards the second half of the weekend and it provides a chance for a few showers as well.

