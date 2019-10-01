University of Kentucky police investigate rape on campus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Kentucky police investigate rape on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky police say they're investigating a rape that happened in a campus dorm.

News outlets report a female student told university police that she was sexually assaulted by a male student sometime after midnight Sunday morning.

A crime bulletin says the victim knew the person who attacked her.

The investigation is ongoing. Police didn't immediately say if anyone was taken into custody. Authorities also didn't immediately release the names of anyone involved.

