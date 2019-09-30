R. Kelly complains of girlfriends' lack of joint access - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

R. Kelly complains of girlfriends' lack of joint access

CHICAGO (AP) - R. Kelly's lawyers want the judge in the singer's New York federal case to reconsider and grant him bond, saying the hardships of being jailed include being able to see just one of two previous live-in girlfriends at a time.

The Chicago Tribune reports the request was filed Monday in New York, where Kelly is charged in a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

Kelly is detained in Chicago, where he faces similar charges. Even if the New York judge grants bond, Kelly must get the Chicago judge to agree to bond before he could be released.

Monday's motion complained that only one person unrelated to Kelly can visit him at a time over 90 days, so just one of the two young women who lived with him before he was jailed can visit during that period.

